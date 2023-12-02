Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 27.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,467,000 after purchasing an additional 506,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $124.28 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -777.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

