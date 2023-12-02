Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.