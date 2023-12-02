Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director James Donald Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RS opened at $278.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $196.11 and a one year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

