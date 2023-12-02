Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $53.99 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $53,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

