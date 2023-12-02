Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 3,544 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $60,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

