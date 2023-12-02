Renew (LON:RNWH) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.63) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 826 ($10.43) on Tuesday. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 650 ($8.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 842 ($10.64). The firm has a market cap of £653.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,501.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 729.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 3,090.91%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

