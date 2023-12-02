Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 4.2%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.37. 408,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,319,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Revolve Group Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

