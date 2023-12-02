Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.29

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.29 and traded as high as C$43.35. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.00, with a volume of 51,559 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.29.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$458.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.10 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1242604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.84, for a total value of C$192,785.40. Insiders have sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,260 in the last 90 days. 7.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Further Reading

