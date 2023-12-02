River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 7,200 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 792,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.