River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 110 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,982,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,594. The firm has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.