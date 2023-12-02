River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,140 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.6 %

KD traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 1,449,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

