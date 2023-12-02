River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 150 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.30. 2,162,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

