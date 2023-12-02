River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

NYSE:DHI opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

