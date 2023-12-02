RM (LON:RM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.47

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.47 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.61). RM shares last traded at GBX 49.95 ($0.63), with a volume of 25,995 shares.

RM Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.12. The stock has a market cap of £44.46 million, a PE ratio of -330.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

