Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

