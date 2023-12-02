Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,003. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

