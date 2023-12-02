Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 46.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

