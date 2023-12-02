Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 842 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

