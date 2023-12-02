Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 1st

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.44 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.74 million, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4599483 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

