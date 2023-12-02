Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
Rogers Sugar Stock Performance
TSE:RSI opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 0.61. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$6.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
