Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $532.21

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $532.21 and last traded at $531.61, with a volume of 125811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $914,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12,325.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $772,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 669.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

