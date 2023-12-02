Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $56.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

