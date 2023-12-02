Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,600,762. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

