Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

