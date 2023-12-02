Ryanair (LON:RYA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.41 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.18). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares changing hands.
Ryanair Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.41.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
