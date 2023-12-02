SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $233.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $172.85 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

