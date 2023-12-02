SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,638 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJUL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $339.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

