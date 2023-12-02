SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $540.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $540.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.85.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $914,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

