SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 351 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $194.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.