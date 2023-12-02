SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day moving average of $212.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.