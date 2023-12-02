SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

EOG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $142.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

