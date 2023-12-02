SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $719,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 345,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

