SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

