SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

