SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $422.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

