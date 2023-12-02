SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,092,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $44.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.