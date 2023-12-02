SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $733,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

