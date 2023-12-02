SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

