SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

