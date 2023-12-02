SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

