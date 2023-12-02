SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 393 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $74.53 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

