SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $764,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $465,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

