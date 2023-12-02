Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Sapiens International worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. 91,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.15. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.