Saputo Inc. (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE:SAP opened at C$26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.20. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.6693801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.19.

Get Our Latest Report on SAP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Atherton bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Insiders own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.