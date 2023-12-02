Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,703,667 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.74. The company has a market cap of £40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce Griffin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,789.31). In other Savannah Resources news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £1,960 ($2,475.69). Also, insider Bruce Griffin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,789.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 427,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,492. Insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Stories

