Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIS

Savaria Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$14.53 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.44.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8346821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.