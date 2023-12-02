Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 255,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 655,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $527,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $118,500,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

