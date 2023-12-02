SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $13.29. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 6,513 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $91.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

