SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $250.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.13.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.