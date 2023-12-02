SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total value of $1,225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,943 shares of company stock worth $21,723,061. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.57. 801,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.79 and its 200-day moving average is $221.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

